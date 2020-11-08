Residents working to bring back community fridge damaged in Boston gunfight that left 1 dead

BOSTON (WHDH) -

Jamaica Plain residents are working to restore a community refrigerator that offered free meals during the pandemic before it was damaged during a fatal fight this weekend.

The fridge at the corner of Centre and Creighton streets was created to help feed the community during the pandemic. Volunteers provided the refrigerator and have kept it stocked with food while the neighboring barbershop provides the electricity.

On Friday night, three men were shot and one killed during a fight in the area, and the refrigerator was struck by a car involved in the altercation, residents said. Neighbor Vicky Arroyo said she was most concerned about the violence in the community leading to irreplaceable loss, even as residents work to restore the fridge.

“For me the number one concern is around that gun violence and hoping the people were involved are OK and will get the support that they need,” Arroyo said. “Our community will continue to show up for the food and those kinds of needs … we really want to keep the focus on the bigger picture here and what happened and what the community needs.”

For more information on helping the community refrigerator movement, visit their Instagram.

