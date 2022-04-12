BOSTON (WHDH) - A poodle found abandoned and alone in South Boston is on the road to recovery.

Five-year-old Jessie is healing after a good Samaritan found her running loose with a band wrapped around her muzzle, investigators say.

That band prevented her from eating and left her mouth severely injured. After she was rescued, she was taken to a veterinarian and underwent surgery to help fix the damage done.

“She’s a really resilient little dog and she’s so interested in getting her lunch and her dinner, and interacting with people, that it doesn’t seem to keep her down too much,” said Boston’s Animal Care and Control Medical Director Emily Walz.

Jessie is now able to eat again and has already gained more than a pound.

Animal Control officials say they were able to find the last person reported to have owned her and they have asked Boston police to file animal cruelty charges.

