BOSTON (WHDH) - The events of 9/11 inspired many to fight for their country, but some U.S. military veterans have been fighting a very different battle since then, years after coming home: the effects of burn pit exposure.

Matt Houston was in Iraq for 16 months before returning back to civilian life, later getting married and having two kids while landing a job in Boston.

For Jonathan Daige, who goes by JD, the veteran spent 22 months overseas before joining a police academy and becoming a Worcester Police officer after returning stateside.

Both of their futures seemed bright, until a shock knocked them off course.

“Up until 2013, when I was diagnosed with testicular cancer,” JD told 7NEWS. “They found six tumors in my chest and lungs,”

He was just 29-years-old at the time. His treatments were successful though, and JD was cancer-free until last year, when another cancer was discovered: Leukemia.

Around the same time, Houston found out he had a blood cancer, as well.

“I started freaking out because I had four fractured vertebrae and (the) severe osteoporosis of someone who would be in their 60s or 70s in my spine,” he said.

For Houston, a stem cell transplant was a success, but he has been trying to understand why this happened to him.

“When you look at the age distribution of people who get this, it’s usually men in their 60s, I think,” he told 7NEWS. “So, I’m on the very, far-left end of that bell curve.”

Both JD and Houston are among hundreds of thousands of veterans who suspect their illnesses are linked to burn pits: giant fires often used by the U.S. military in places like Iraq and Afghanistan to get rid of all kinds of materials, whether it be chemicals, medical and human waste, or plastics.

“The military is a self-sufficient community in a base somewhere, so whatever we taken in, we leave,” JD explained. “It’s more expensive to ship it back home. It’s either bury it or burn it.”

In many cases though, the burning materials, which can include munitions and petroleum, create a toxic smoke that can cause cancer and other conditions.

Years after their exposure, veterans in need of help must prove their illness is tied to such exposure when asking for help, a requirement few can meet.

But following the recent passage of the PACT Act, that burden of proof has been removed by acknowledging that certain illnesses are linked to burn pits.

JD and Houston said they are encouraged that lawmakers have done the right thing, and that they are hopeful this is a first step with more help to come.

“This should help veterans who are fighting cancer now or for research to get help or early detection” JD said.

“It’s good that they are moving in the right direction,” Houston said. “Is it perfect? No.”

The Department of Veterans Affairs has since updated its website to share resources made possible by the PACT Act.

va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits/ has an extensive question and answer section that includes details on how to file a claim for a presumptive burn pit condition.

In addition to veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Vietnam War veterans and survivors also benefit from the PACT Act, with the bill adding hypertension, or high blood pressure, as a presumptive disease associated with Agent Orange exposure.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)