COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - As a black bear nicknamed “Boo Boo” ambles up the South Shore, officials say he is not likely to cause problems but are asking residents to give him space.

The bear has been seen in Scituate and Cohasset and was last tracked heading toward Hingham. State Black Bear Biologist Dave Wattles said the 2-to-3-year-old bruin is searching for a female companion and a new home in this area that is usually barren of bears, and said residents shouldn’t be frightened unless the bear is acting dangerously.

“The best thing to do is just give it space, it’s not a public safety issue to have a bear in here,” Wattles said.

“We haven’t had any calls of dangerous interactions between him and anybody, but we think people should respect the bear and keep their distance,” Cohasset Det. Lt. Mike Lopes said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)