‘Respect the city:’ Walsh calls for calm ahead of Breonna Taylor demonstration in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh is asking residents to keep the peace as they plan to demonstrate in Roxbury’s Nubian Square for Breonna Taylor.

Demonstrators will begin their rally at 6 p.m. and continue it to Boston Police Headquarters. Officials don’t expect there to be an issues during the protest, but have members of the National Guard at the ready in case there is any violence.

Gov. Charlie Baker signed an order on Thursday to activate 1,000 members of the Massachusetts National Guard should any city or town request it in response to violent protesters.

National Guard members, Boston police and Massachusetts State Police are ready to respond and have gathered in the city in preparation.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Walsh expressed his frustration with the outcome of the Breonna Taylor case, but reiterated that protesters should keep the peace.

“I’m asking people who are planning to demonstrate in Boston tonight and over the weekend to respect the city,” Walsh said. “I’m asking you to respect each other, I’m asking you to keep it safe, I’m asking you to keep it peaceful, and I’m asking you to keep it powerful.”

