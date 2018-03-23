An adorable puppy from Clovis, California shows how important safety is by wearing her seat belt in the passenger seat of a vehicle on her way to the vet.

Linda Renton, took a photo of her dog, Kaia, with her seat belt on in the car with a caption saying, “Safety First!” when Kaia was on her way to her vet appointment.

Linda’s sister, Alyssa, shared the picture on Twitter on March 20 saying, “My sister snapped me this, but I feel it deserves to be seen by so many more.”

Twitter users fell in love with the sweet and responsible pup who was all buckled into her seat belt.

The tweet received over 300,000 retweets and more than a million likes at the time of writing.

My sister snapped me this, but I feel like it deserves to be seen by so many more 😭 pic.twitter.com/p5QqXgjVPt — Alyssa (@lyss121) March 21, 2018

