Restart of Massachusetts jury trials postponed again

BOSTON (AP) — With the coronavirus infection rate rapidly climbing in Massachusetts, the state court system on Friday announced a further postponement of the resumption of jury trials.

Trials were scheduled to resume on a limited basis on Nov. 30, but that has now been pushed back until Jan. 11, the Supreme Judicial Court and Trial Court announced.

When they resume, trials will at first have six-person juries and will be held in a limited number of courthouses for approximately two months. Safety measures, including face coverings and plexiglass shields, will be put in place.

The Trial Court also is identifying and securing jury trial locations in counties that do not have courthouses suitable for conducting jury trials during the pandemic.

The Office of Jury Commissioner will cancel jurors summoned for dates before the new resumption date and trials currently scheduled will be rescheduled.

