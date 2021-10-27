(WHDH) — A woman’s social media post has gone viral after she claimed she found a fried chicken head in her takeout order.

Brittani Paulhamus, of Pennsylvania, recently shared a photo on Facebook of what appears to be a chicken head in a basket of wings that she and a friend ordered from Old School Pizza in Williamsport.

“I did not expect this post to blow up the way it did…Yes I know where the wings come from. HOWEVER to me it is personally not appetizing to see the chicken head in the wings I ordered,” Paulhamus wrote in the post.

Paulhamus told WBRE-TV that she called the restaurant and management offered her a refund.

In a statement obtained by the news outlet, Old School Pizza said, “Old School Pizza deeply apologizes for the disturbing event on Friday. We are currently looking for the source and have been in contact with our wing provider. We are trying figure how this could have happened with the numerous checkpoints involved.”

Old School Pizza added that it has cooked about 361,000 pounds of wings over the course of 12 years without running to any incidents.

