Restaurant chain giving away free bagels on Wednesday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Einstein Bros. Bagels is giving away free bagels Wednesday as the company celebrates the launch of its new mobile app and Shmear Society rewards program.

The restaurant is hosting a one-day-only “competitors eat free promotion” in which customers can enjoy a free bagel and shmear with purchase just by showing proof they have another restaurant’s app.

“Einstein Bros. Bagels recognizes that being the first doesn’t always mean you’re the best! Consumers have been busy redeeming offers through other restaurant brand’s mobile apps and reward programs, while the nation’s leading bagel brand worked to perfect a program that empowers guests to choose the rewards they want,” the company said in a press release.

Einstein Bros. Bagels has locations in Boston, Waltham, Lowell, Beverley, Chelmsford, and Wayland.

