Restaurant chain offering $1 holiday-themed Jolly Rancher cocktails this month

(WHDH) — Applebee’s is celebrating the holiday season by offering $1 Jolly Rancher cocktails throughout the month of December.

The vodka-based “Dollar Jolly” is crafted with cherry or green apple — the colors of the season — and a hard candy is served on the side, according to the restaurant chain.

“We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s.

The drinks are available at participating Applebee’s restaurants nationwide.

