Restaurant chain offering $1 margaritas during entire month of May

(WHDH) — Looking to score some affordable margaritas on Cinco de Mayo? One of America’s most popular restaurant chains is offering up an unbeatable deal during the entire month of May.

Applebees has brought back it’s popular “Dollarita” deal. The drink is served in a ten-ounce mug with tequila and a classic margarita mix.

Price, participation, and availability of the “Neighborhood Drink of the Month” may vary by location, according to the restaurant chain.

Guests must be 21 or older to purchase a margarita.

For more information, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)