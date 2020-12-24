Restaurant customer in Windham, NH leaves $560 tip for waitress

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A waitress at a Windham, New Hampshire restaurant got a triple-digit tip from a regular over the weekend.

The diner left a $560 tip for the waitress at Friendly Red’s Tavern on Sunday.

The customer said she held a fundraiser to gather money for the tip and that she wanted to help out while restaurants are dealing with capacity restrictions.

