BOSTON (WHDH) - A restaurant featuring craft pizza from a wood-burning oven and an array of organic wines is slated to open in Boston next week.

Double Zero, a Matthew Kenney Cuisine eatery, will begin welcoming guests at 163 Newbury St. on July 9.

“Double Zero brings a healthy perspective to the world’s most popular food,” a post on the MKC website read. “Featuring pizza from a custom built wood burning oven, small plates and a list of organic sustainable wines in a warm casual environment.”

There will also be an array of pastas on the menu.

MKC is a California-based lifestyle company that strives to prepare minimally processed, plant-based cuisine that is both refined and healthful.

Double Zero also has locations in Baltimore, Los Angeles, New York City, and Rhode Island.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)