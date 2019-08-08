(WHDH) — A chain restaurant on the hunt for the best bacon to feature on their menu is looking to hire an intern for $1,000 to test different kinds of the salt-cured pork.
Farmer Boys Breakfast, Burgers & More, located in California and Nevada, wants to step up their menu items with tastier bacon.
The bacon intern would test out different flavors and thicknesses of the salt-cured pork over an eight-hour span before declaring their favorite.
The internship pays $1,000.
Those 18 and older can apply by posting a video or picture on Instagram that explains why they would be the best candidate for the job.
The hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern, along with the tag @FarmerBoysFood, must be included in the post to enter.
The contest ends on Aug. 20 with a winner expected to be announced on Aug. 27.
Do you LOVE bacon as much as we do?! 🥓We've launched our first-ever search for a paid BACON INTERN. One day – $1,000 pay – EAT BACON! 🥓 Post a photo or video on your account and explain in the caption why YOU are best for the job. Use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern and tag @FarmerBoysFood by 8/20/19. Winner will be announced on 8/27/19. Profile must be public to be considered. Click the link in bio for rules.
