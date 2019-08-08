(WHDH) — A chain restaurant on the hunt for the best bacon to feature on their menu is looking to hire an intern for $1,000 to test different kinds of the salt-cured pork.

Farmer Boys Breakfast, Burgers & More, located in California and Nevada, wants to step up their menu items with tastier bacon.

The bacon intern would test out different flavors and thicknesses of the salt-cured pork over an eight-hour span before declaring their favorite.

The internship pays $1,000.

Those 18 and older can apply by posting a video or picture on Instagram that explains why they would be the best candidate for the job.

The hashtag #FarmerBoysBaconIntern, along with the tag @FarmerBoysFood, must be included in the post to enter.

The contest ends on Aug. 20 with a winner expected to be announced on Aug. 27.

