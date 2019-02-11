Restaurant manager charged with embezzling $100,000

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A former assistant general manager of a restaurant at a Connecticut casino has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from the business over a three-year period.

Adam Johnson made an initial court appearance Monday where his public defender entered a not guilty plea to a charge of first-degree larceny. The Griswold man remains free on $50,000 bond.

The 43-year-old Johnson was fired from his job at Ballo Italian Restaurant in Mohegan Sun when the alleged thefts came to light.

Tribal police say Johnson would void items on bills that had been paid in cash, then pocket the difference. He allegedly told police he put some of the money in bartenders’ tip jars, but used the rest for family expenses.

His public defender did not return a call for comment.

