Restaurant offers Cinco de Mayo special: $100 margarita

(WHDH) — If you’re looking for a fancy way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, one restaurant has you covered — for a hefty price tag.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar is partnering with Tequila Herradura and Baccarat for the promotion — a $100 margarita!

The fancy beverage is made with premium liquors and is served in a special glass — a diamond-cut tumbler — which the customer gets to keep. The supreme tequila is aged 4 years and mixed with lime juice, simple syrup, and Grand Marnier.

The fancy concoction is available through the weekend, according to the Fleming’s website.

