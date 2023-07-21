BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston restaurant owner who police had considered “armed and dangerous” at one point was taken into custody Friday after he spent a week on the run following a shooting in the city’s North End.

The Boston Police Department announced that officers assigned to its Fugitive Unit arrested Patrick Mendoza, 54, on Friday morning. The owner of Monica’s Trattoria had been wanted in connection with a brazen shooting in the North End that happened the night of Wednesday, July 12.

He was arraigned on charges following his arrest and was ordered held without bail.

The shooting last week left a bullet hole in the window of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street and led to a warrant being issued for Mendoza’s arrest on charges that included:

Assault by Means of a Dangerous Weapon (Gun)

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

Assault and Battery

Video from that night obtained by 7NEWS showed a man police say was Mendoza as he rode up on a bicycle and opened fire on a man. The victim could be seen running away after taking cover behind a nearby vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Mendoza did not show his face as he was arraigned on the aforementioned charges in a Boston courtroom, where the prosecution revealed new details in the case.

“[He] fired multiple shots at this individual, stating ‘it’s going to be quick, I’m going to kill you,” prosecutor Daniel Nucci told the court.

Mendoza is due back in court for a pre-trial detention hearing scheduled for next week on Wednesday, July 26.

Mendoza’s arrest came after Boston’s licensing board met to review his behavior since the suspect’s name is on Monica’s liquor license.

At the meeting Thursday night, the chair of the licensing board said that someone evading the law and running Monica’s was concerning.

A lawyer representing the family said they have been working to switch who is in charge of the license. The board went on to request that all information regarding who was to take over the business and license be submitted by Friday.

Court documents reveal suspect had long-running feud with man he’s accused of shooting at

Court documents obtained on Friday revealed Mendoza and the man he is accused of shooting at had a long-running feud that may have led up to the shooting.

Hours before the incident last Wednesday, documents say Mendoza and the man were in court following a run-in four years ago.

In 2019, the victim told Boston police Mendoza struck him in the head with a glass bottle after a traffic dispute with Mendoza’s brother.

According to the paperwork, Mendoza pulled out a knife during the attack and the victim kicked Mendoza so he wouldn’t “get poked.”

The victim said he was able to get away.

Mendoza was found guilty and put on probation until July 12, the day of the shooting outside Modern Pastry in the North End.

Suspect in shooting arrested in Falmouth

Mendoza was arrested just after 8 a.m. Friday at a 50-bed inpatient detox facility in Falmouth.

7NEWS later spoke with the town’s police chief about how local officers worked with Boston police to take Mendoza into custody.

“It all went very well,” said chief Jeffrey Lourie.

Officials said Mendoza was arrested without incident after being released from the Gosnold Treatment Center.

Police had an arrest warrant in hand and authorities knew Mendoza had access to a weapon.

Lourie said he believed Boston officers came to Falmouth on Thursday and set up surveillance before making the arrest.

“With certain facilities, there are HIPPA laws where certain information can’t be shared, but we just wanted to make sure everyone was safe,” Lourie said.

Officials with the treatment center declined to speak on camera about when Mendoza arrived and who notified police that he was there.

Instead, officials issued a brief written statement explaining “Gosnold Treatment Center was legally prohibited to disclose that Patrick Mendoza was a patient in its care in accordance with federal regulations.”

“Gosnold is grateful that this situation was resolved without incident,” the statement continued.

Lourie, in turn, said Falmouth police were happy to assist.

“We were just there to assist them,” he said. “They provided us with some information and Boston PD handled the arrest.”

Lourie emphasized this was an isolated incident on the Cape and no residents were ever in any danger.

