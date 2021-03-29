Restaurant owner gets vaccines for workers in Hanover and Quincy

HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A restaurant owner teamed up with a local ambulance service to vaccinate nearly 100 workers last week.

Brewster Ambulance Services vaccinated workers at Alba On 53 in Hanover and Alba Restaurant in Quincy after coordinating with restaurant owner Leo Keka.

“The minute we found out that it’s available to us we decided to call our staff,” Keka said. “We made a list of our employees … who wanted to do it, who didn’t want to do it, who already did it.”

Taylor Cahall said getting the vaccine will help her feel safer about working.

“It makes me a little bit more comfortable coming to work knowing that I’ll be seeing so many people everyday,” Cahall said. “Especially on a busy night, you see a lot of people that you normally don’t ever see so for me anyways it takes a little bit of the uneasy feeling, it kind of takes that away.”

Keka said he’s kept his restaurants open for the past seven months without laying anyone off and said he hoped the vaccine will give him and other restaurant owners some stability.

“Honestly, I can’t wait for every restaurant owner to be able to get staff their vaccine and go back to normal, whatever the normal life is anymore,” Keka said.

