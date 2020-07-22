Restaurant owners concerned after cluster of people contract COVID-19 at party in Chatham

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners and employees in Chatham say they are concerned for their businesses after a cluster of people contracted COVD-19 at a party.

So far, nine people have tested positive for the virus, many of whom work in the local food industry.

Officials confirm that many party-goers were not wearing masks and the state is urging owners to talk to their employees to see if they attended the event.

Once local restaurant was forced to close its doors Wednesday due to an employee’s potential exposure to a person with coronavirus.

That exposure was not traced to the party.

Health officials are in the process of contact tracing.

