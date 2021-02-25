Restaurant restrictions relaxed as Mass. moves forward with reopening

BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Monday more venues in Massachusetts will be able to reopen as the state enters Phase 3 Step 2 of its reopening plan.

The reopening will allow for indoor performance and recreational centers to open up and raises capacity limits to 50%.

Although capacity limits in restaurants will be lifted, tables will still have to be placed six feet apart and a 90-minute time limit will continue to be enforced for customers.

Restaurants will also continue to limit groups to no more than six per table.

The relaxed restriction are sitting well with some restaurant owners.

“It’s fine, we have to be able to accommodate as many people as possible. The restaurants have really been hit hard,” a North End restaurant owner said.

“I love it. It’s a step in the right direction,” another restaurant owner in the area said.

The Baker administration is also making another round of relief grants available to more than 1100 small businesses in the state.

