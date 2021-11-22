(WHDH) — A restaurant caught the attention of pizza lovers everywhere when it recently rolled out its new Thanksgiving pizza, which is topped with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, gravy, and cranberry drizzle.

Macy’s Place Pizzeria in Cheektowaga, New York, shared photos of the overloaded pizza on Facebook with a caption that read, “With all the fixins get stuffed baby.”

Chicken wings drenched in gravy with mashed potatoes and cranberry dipping sauce have also been added to the menu for the holidays.

In October, the pizzeria debuted a Halloween-themed pizza topped with candy corn, gummy worms, pieces of Kit Kat, Oreo crumbles, Reeses Pieces, and more.

