Restaurant says waitress got no tip after asking customers to wear masks

(WHDH) — A waitress says she was recently stiffed out of a tip because she politely reminded customers to keep their masks on while not seated at a table.

A photo of a bill for $23.50 shared by John Henry’s Pub of Ardmore showed the word “MASK” written on the tip line. The bill was dated Oct. 4, 2020.

“When your staff politely asks a customer to wear a mask until seated, this is how they are disrespected,” the Pennsylvania pub said in a Facebook post. “Totally unacceptable. ‘YOU’ should be ashamed of yourself!!”

The waitress, Jamie Ledwith, told WCAU-TV that there are several signs posted in the pub reminding customers of the mask rule.

When Ledwith asked the customers to put their masks on as they walked through the bar area, they allegedly said, “Well, you know it’s no big deal, we’re going to sit down anyway.”

Ledwith added that she doesn’t care about not being tipped and is only concerned with the health and safety of those who visit the restaurant.

