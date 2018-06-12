BOSTON (AP) - Restaurant servers and their supporters are demanding an increase in the minimum wage paid to workers in Massachusetts who also receive tips from customers.

The so-called sub-minimum wage for restaurant servers is $3.75 an hour, compared to the minimum wage of $11 per hour for most other workers in the state.

Several current and former restaurant employees told a Statehouse rally on Tuesday that even with tips they can’t make ends meet with the money they earn on the job.

A proposed November ballot question would gradually raise the sub-minimum wage to $9 an hour by 2022, while hiking the overall minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Business groups representing restaurant owners say the proposed increase could lead to higher prices for diners and force many restaurants out of business

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)