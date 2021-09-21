BOSTON (WHDH) - A restaurant serving South Shore bar pizza will open its doors in Boston later this week.

Bardo’s Bar Pizza at the new Castle Island Brewery in Southie will began serving guests on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The restaurant will be the first to serve South Shore bar style pizza in the city.

Castle Island’s new 400-seat tap room at 10 Old Colony Avenue is also opening for the first time this week. The brewery also operates a tap room in Norwood.

Bardo’s will be on hand at the brewery Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

In addition to the beloved bar pizza, Bardo’s menu will feature sandwiches, salads and more, with Castle Island beer incorporated into the recipes.

A number of popular bar pizza destinations on the South Shore that foodies often travel to include Cape Cod Café in Brockton, the Lynnwood Café in Randolph, Town Spa in Stoughton, and Venus Café in Whitman.

