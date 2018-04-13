DURHAM, NC (WHDH) — A North Carolina restaurant is serving up an eight-legged hamburger.

Customers can enter a lottery to chow down on a tarantula burger.

It is made up of beef, cheese, an oven roasted tarantula and spicy chili sauce.

This is part of the restaurant’s exotic meat month, where the restaurant is serving unusual meats throughout the month.

So far, eight people have been selected to eat the tarantula burger.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)