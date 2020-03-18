BOSTON (WHDH) - The Greg Hill Foundation has teamed up with Samuel Adams in an effort to raise $200,000 for those in the Massachusetts restaurant industry who have been impacted by the coronavirus closures.

Samuel Adams kicked off the fundraising effort by donating $100,000 to the Restaurant Strong Fund, as well as making a commitment to match donations through March 31 up to an additional $100,000.

“We are asking for those who are able, to consider making a donation to support the thousands of individuals and families that need financial help during this time,” The Greg Hill Foundation wrote. “Our goal is to help as many people as we can.”

The foundation’s goal is to provide $1,000 grants to qualifying full-time restaurant workers in Massachusetts who depend on their wages and tips.

Alongside chefs Ming Tsai, of Blue Dragon, Ken Oringer, of Little Donkey, and Chris Coombs, of Boston Chops, the foundation will be raising awareness about the fundraiser.

Donations can be made on the Greg Hill Foundation’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)