ELMA, WA (WHDH) — A restaurant in Washington state is taking a creative approach to try to reunite a forgotten stuffed bunny with its owner.

Employees at Rusty Tractor Family Restaurant said the stuffed animal was left at the restaurant more than a week ago.

Since then, they have been posting updates on the restaurant’s Facebook page, showing how the bunny is spending its time there.

Pictures show the bunny eating, working and even drawing its own “missing” posters.

