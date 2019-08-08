Restaurant to be closed temporarily after duct work fire

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — An upscale restaurant in Burlington, Vermont, will be closed temporarily after a fire in a kitchen venting system forced several hundred people to be evacuated from it and a nearby hotel.

Hen of the Wood chef-owner Eric Warnstedt told NECN on Wednesday that he expects to be shut down for at least a month while new ductwork is installed. He says it’s a big blow to summer business.

Hotel Vermont’s general manager, Hans Van Wees, estimates that about 350 people had to be evacuated from the six-story hotel, its restaurant and bar and the Hen of the Wood on Tuesday night.

The flames were contained to the duct that vents through the building’s roof.

The interior of the hotel was not damaged by the fire.

