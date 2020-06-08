Restaurants across Mass. now offering outdoor dining as Phase 2 begins

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants across Massachusetts reopened for outdoor dining on Monday as Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic officially got underway.
Al fresco dining is now an option at restaurants, in addition to takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery after Gov. Charlie Baker announced over the weekend that Phase 2 would commence as scheduled due to a sustained decline in key coronavirus metrics.
Among the restrictions for restaurants offering outdoor dining, tables must be placed at least six feet apart from all other tables and any high foot traffic areas, hand sanitizer must be easily accessible, masks must be worn by servers and staff, and menus must be disposable or cleanable.
Frank DiPasquale, owner of Trattoria Il Panino in Boston’s North End, told 7’s Steve Cooper that he’s thrilled to reopen following a three-month closure brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.
“This is our first day to reopen. It’s part of the whole process, but we’re excited about it,” DiPasquale said.
Mare Oyster Bar has a plan in place to roll its roof back to allow customers to wine and dine under the stars.
