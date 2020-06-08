Restaurants across Mass. now offering outdoor dining as state’s reopening plan moves forward

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurants across Massachusetts reopened for outdoor dining on Monday as Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan during the coronavirus pandemic officially got underway.

Al fresco dining is now an option at restaurants, in addition to takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery after Gov. Charlie Baker announced over the weekend that Phase 2 would commence as scheduled due to a sustained decline in key coronavirus metrics.

Among the restrictions for restaurants offering outdoor dining, tables must be placed at least six feet apart from all other tables and any high foot traffic areas, hand sanitizer must be available at each table, masks must be worn by servers and staff, and menus must be disposable.

Frank DiPasquale, owner of Trattoria Il Panino in Boston’s North End, told 7’s Steve Cooper that he’s thrilled to reopen following a three-month closure brought on by the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is our first day to reopen. It’s part of the whole process, but we’re excited about it,” DiPasquale said.

Mare Oyster Bar has a plan in place to roll its roof back to allow customers to wine and dine under the stars.

Indoor dining is expected to be approved in the later stages of Phase 2. The following businesses are also eligible to reopen in step one of Phase 2, with mandatory safety standards in place: Retail, with occupancy limits;

Childcare facilities and day camps, with detailed guidance;

Hotels and other lodgings, no events, functions or meetings;

Warehouses and distribution centers;

Personal services without close physical contact, such as home cleaning, photography, window washing, career coaching and education tutoring;

Post-secondary, higher education, vocational-tech and occupation schools for the purpose of completing graduation requirements;

Youth and adult amateur sports, with detailed guidance;

Outdoor recreation facilities

Professional sports practices, no games or public admissions;

Non-athletic youth instructional classes in arts, education or life skills and in groups of less than 10;

Driving and flight schools

Outdoor historical spaces, no functions, gatherings or guided tours;

Funeral homes, with occupancy limits

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)