(WHDH) — If you haven’t gotten your taxes done yet, there is still time to file.

April 15, the typical tax deadline, fell over the weekend and Monday marked a holiday with Presidents’ Day. This pushed the deadline to Tuesday.

The IRS will still be open for questions and returns despite the holiday.

If you paid taxes last year and need more time this year, filing for an extension may give you until Oct. 15 to file without penalty.

Once you’re done filing all those forms, you can celebrate by enjoying deals offered by restaurants and businesses.

Bruegger’s Bagels is offering the 10-40 bagel bundle. You can get 13 bagels for $10.40 in honor of the tax form 10-40.

Boston Market is offering a similar deal, with the 10-40 tax day meal.

Office Depot and Staples are providing free shredding services, so you can get rid of old tax documents.

