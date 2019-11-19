Restaurants closed, residents inconvenienced after water main cut near TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Banners Kitchen & Tap has only been open for a couple of weeks but they were forced to close their doors to hungry customers Tuesday night after a water main was cut in the area. They were not the only Boston business impacted by this incident either.

A spokesperson for Boston Water and Sewer told 7NEWS that a third party contractor working near the TD Garden when an event occurred that prompted city crews to stop the water flowing to some of the homes and businesses in that area.

At least two restaurants were forced to shut down for the night as repair crews stepped in to fix the problem.

The events leading up to the incident are still unclear at this time.

Crews have not said when the water may be turned back on.

Today gate damaged in TD Garden pipe repair job, probe to fix required main shutdown from Portland to Canal, unfortunately restaurants, residents inconvenienced. Main back on overnight, continued repair tomorrow should be more isolated, fewer w.o. water, next update 11/20 in am — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) November 20, 2019

