Restaurants, diners gearing up for opening day of outdoor dining in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Restaurant owners in the North End spent the day getting ready for the opening day of outdoor dining.

City officials delayed the opening until April 1 because of the density and number of restaurants in the neighborhood.

Although they had to wait a little longer than the rest of the city, owners and diners said they are happy to be back outside.

“The streets are buzzing with people, people eating and drinking in the streets,” Massimo Tiberi who owns Arya Trattoria. “It’s nice.”

It’s been really tough with COVID and everything, so I’m glad they get the opportunity to expand their businesses and bring more people in. It’ll be great,” said patron Madison Weis.

Boston’s outdoor dining season is expected to run until December 1.

