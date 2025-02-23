BOSTON (WHDH) - Dine Out Boston is back for its 25th winter edition.

Running from Feb. 23 to March 15, this year’s event marks the first time the Greater Boston culinary program will run for three full weeks. Presented by Meet Boston, and in partnership with the Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, the culinary celebration gives diners the opportunity to savor delicious deals at 200 participating restaurants and restaurateurs the chance to bring in new patrons to their establishments.

“The temperature outside is a bit cooler, but Boston’s culinary scene is hotter than ever. Winter is the perfect time to enjoy Dine Out Boston, featuring specially priced menus across greater Boston,” said Martha J. Sheridan, President & CEO of Meet Boston. “Our growing list of restaurants offers something for everyone. From Asian or Latin fare to French, Italian, seafood, tapas and sushi. Pair your Dine Out meal with a Broadway show, museum visit and a game at the Garden. Better yet, book an overnight stay! Our city has the best culinary talent, plenty of fireplaces and heated igloos, and a creative culinary flair across our 23 neighborhoods.”

Participating restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner, with many offering takeout and delivery options as well. Restaurants select one of three price points and customize their lunch and dinner menus: lunch at $22, $27, $32 or $36 and dinner at $36, $41, $46, or $55. Restaurants can offer as many courses as they desire at their selected price. A full list of participating restaurants is here and is consistently updated, ranging from the award-winning restaurants of Boston and Cambridge to the gourmet gems in the suburbs north, west and south of the city.

Visit DineOutBoston.com to browse menus and make reservations.

