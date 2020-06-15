Restaurants to reopen for indoor dining in last 3 counties

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Restaurants in three remaining counties can reopen for indoor dining Wednesday because new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have stabilized in Cumberland, Androscoggin and York counties, Gov. Janet Mills’ administration said.

The administration is also allowing bars, breweries and tasting rooms to open for outdoor seated service while gyms, nail salons and tattoo parlors may also reopen in those counties, officials said Monday.

Mills said the state is monitoring epidemiological data and consulting with experts, and will make adjustments as needed.

She urged people to wear face masks in public and to continue hand-washing and other measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

“If we continue to protect ourselves and one another by taking these steps, we can reopen our economy in a safe way and limit the spread of this dangerous virus,” the governor said.

Also effective Wednesday, the state is allowing more people inside retail stores statewide, the governor. The new rule allows five people per 1,000 square feet of retail space, she said.

With the announcement, all 16 of Maine’s counties will be in sync when it comes to reopening the economy, Mills said.

Maine has had more than 2,800 cases of the virus and 101 deaths. The state recorded its first coronavirus-related death in nearly a week on Monday.

In other coronavirus-related news:

—-

BAXTER PARK

Baxter State Park is reopening for day visits.

The park on Monday is opening Togue Pond and Matagamon gates for vehicle access on the park’s Tote Road.

But camp sites and cabins don’t open until July 1. Bunkhouses, which sleep eight to 10 people in congregate living, will remain closed for the summer.

The easing of restriction by the Baxter Park Authority come as the Mills administration moves to reopen the economy.

Other state parks and campgrounds already opened, but the Baxter State Park is run by an independent authority.

____

BATES-STUDENTS

Bates College is considering a plan for reopening that would involve splitting semesters, masks and “a lot of hand sanitizer.”

College President Clayton Spencer told alumni the college aims to open for students in early September and to send them home before Thanksgiving. They’ll take finals remotely.

Among other changes: The college would divide the semester into two parts, with students taking two courses during each, to limit the disruption if the virus causes another closure.

“It’s just going to be done with masks and a lot of hand sanitizer,” Spencer joked during the online speech over the weekend, according to the Sun Journal.

Bates has been shut down since mid-March and its students finished up their spring semester remotely. The college plans to announce its fall plans later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)