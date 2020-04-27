Restaurateur whips up Back Bay resident’s recipe on Krasinski’s latest ‘Some Good News’ episode

(WHDH) — Actor and Newton native John Krasinski focused on food for his latest edition of his show “Some Good News,” highlighting restaurants donating to those on the front lines and also bringing in some celebrity chefs to cook up recipes sent in.

Cooks like Martha Stewart and Stanley Tucci mixed up a “quarantini” made famous by a nana on TikTok.

“Orange vodka, two shots,” Tucci said aloud while making the drink. “I won’t be walking after this.”

Krasinski also brought on a woman from Boston’s Back Bay to watch restaurateur David Chang whip up her recipe.

“Shannon, I’m not kidding you, my wife said this is the best thing she’s eaten during quarantine,” Chang said.

The Back Bay resident offered advise to those watching the show about how to keep their favorite restaurants in business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“For restaurants and stuff, if people buy gift cards to use at a later date, that’s the biggest thing that could help people out,” she said.

Krasinski added, “When this all comes to an end, and it will come to an end, the first place you’re going to go is your favorite restaurant.”

The actor also offered some of his own good news, telling guest chef Guy Fieri that PepsiCo donated $3 million to his restaurant worker relief fund.

“Look, you’re giving me goosebumps,” Fieri said.

With the latest donation, Fieri’s fund has raised about $20 million.

