Restoration efforts continue after gas disaster

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Efforts to restore gas in Lawrence continued on Sunday as residents recover from the deadly disaster.

Gas remains shut off, but electricians will deliver portable space heaters to anyone living in the affected areas on Monday.

Crews also handed out hot plates in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover this weekend to help people heat food and water.

The gas disaster forced thousands of people from their homes more than a week ago. Gov. Charlie Baker says he expects gas to be restored to more than 8,000 homes by Nov. 19.

