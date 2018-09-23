Restoration efforts continue after Merrimack Valley gas disaster

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Efforts to restore gas service to thousands of residents in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover continued on Sunday as the Merrimack Valley continues to recover from the deadly disaster.

Although the gas will remain shut off until crews are able to replace 48 miles of transmission line, National Guard members and electricians will be delivering portable space heaters to anyone living in the affected areas on Monday.

Crews also handed out hot plates in Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover this weekend in the hopes of helping people living without gas service heat food and water.

The gas disaster forced thousands of people from their homes more than a week ago.

Gov. Charlie Baker says he expects gas to be restored to more than 8,000 homes by Nov. 19.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)