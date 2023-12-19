SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Restoration efforts continued on the South Shore Tuesday, one day after the region was hit hard by Monday’s major storm.

Ramping up overnight into Monday morning, powerful wind gusts sent debris flying, knocking down trees and leaving nearly all residents in Scituate in the dark.

As of around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 34% of Scituate energy customers were still without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Sixty-six percent of customers in Norwell were impacted, while more than 50% of customers in Hanson, Pembroke and Duxbury were in the dark.

Elsewhere, 62% of energy customers in Rochester were without power.

National Grid said it brought in crews from New York and Canada to support restoration efforts. Crews were then visible around town in Scituate Tuesday making repairs. Still, officials said it could take until Thursday to fully restore power.

Scituate schools were closed Tuesday, as were schools in Cohasset, Duxbury, Marshfield, Norwell, and Pembroke. Several charging and warming stations were open, in the meantime, at town facilities.

Speaking with 7NEWS, longtime area resident Cathy Cooney said she lost power on Monday.

“We haven’t got it back,” she said. “But it’s one of those things you just manage. You’re used to it. You’re a New Englander. That’s what we do.”

Fellow area resident Jim Gosnell said he also lost power.

“We’re safe with a generator,” he said. “But I just feel sorry for the people who don’t have one.”

“We’re used to this,” Cooney said. “We’re used to storms. We’re used to bad weather, so you just grin and bear it.”

The Scituate Emergency Management Agency in its latest update Tuesday said crews were making progress.

Aware of previous warnings that it could take days for the lights to come back on, Gerry Chisholm said he was optimistic.

“They have plenty of crews out here now, so I don’t know, I would hope they can get it on sooner than that,” he said. “But, in the meantime, we’ll do the best we can.”

RELATED: Thousands still without power as recovery from Monday storm continues

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)