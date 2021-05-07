PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Restaurants in Rhode Island are free to welcome more customers and the state’s houses of worship can welcome more of the faithful starting Friday.

Many businesses and other indoor spaces can now operate at 80% capacity under rules announced by Gov. Daniel McKee last month.

The rules also apply to retailers, offices, gyms, catered-event venues, funeral homes and personal services businesses like barbers and hair salons.

In addition, restaurants can operate at 100% capacity outdoors with three feet of spacing between tables.

If the state continues to make progress in controlling the coronavirus, most COVID-19 limits will be lifted by the end of May, authorities said.

The easing of restrictions on restaurants comes just before Mother’s Day, and McKee has repeatedly urged Rhode Islanders to make reservations for Sunday brunch and lunch.

