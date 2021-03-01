Restrictions relaxed as Mass. moves into Phase 3, Part 2 of state’s reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts entered Phase 3, Part 2 of the state’s reopening plan Monday, bringing with it relaxed restrictions for restaurants, indoor performance venues, and indoor recreational activities.

Restaurants no longer have a percent capacity limit and are permitted to host musical performances. They must continue to maintain six-foot social distancing, limits of six people per table, and 90 minute remain-in-place limits.

Norvia Pena, owner of Fort Hill Bar & Grill in Boston, says the lifting of these restrictions is a step in the right direction.

“The more ability we have to be able to work is gonna be better for us,” she said.

All other businesses that are open with capacity limits will now be able to increase to 50 percent capacity, including concert halls, theaters, laser tag, and roller skating.

Pat Enright, of MetroRock Climbing Center in Everett, says they will continue to take precautions as they move forward with the next step of reopening.

“I feel comfortable that our environment is safe and I feel comfortable that we will survive this,” he said.

Residents must continue to wear masks in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and are encouraged to avoid contact outside of their immediate households.

