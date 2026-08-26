BOSTON (WHDH) - The Democratic primary race for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts has taken a decided turn heading into the homestretch, with voters set to go to the polls next week, and it’s a big change.

Just two months ago, our exclusive 7NEWS University of New Hampshire poll showed Congressman Seth Moulton mounting a real challenge for incumbent Senator Ed Markey.

Markey was the choice of 41% of democrats we polled in June. Moulton was not far behind and favored by 35%.

But our new poll shows the 80-year-old senator is now the choice of 63% of Mass Democrats. That’s a 35-point lead over Moulton, who has dropped to 28%.

“I think what you’re seeing in Massachusetts as well as other places across the country is that the Democratic Party has a significant fissure between the liberal wing of the party and younger people, who wanna have change within the elected representatives,” Andy Smith said, Director of the UNH Survey Center.

What is the most important factor Markey and Moulton voters gave for choosing their candidate?

58% of the voters supporting Moulton in our poll say age is the top reason. 18% said it was because he represents change.

As for Markey, 27% of Democrats we polled said his politics or ideology is the most important reason. 18% cited his politics.

“Seth Moulton is younger, but he’s not seen as more progressive than Markey,” Smith said. “And I think what Moulton has had to do is kind of tack to the left more than he had wanted to, and this has hurt him.”

As for Markey’s age, which has been a question in the campaign, only 44% of all Bay State voters, regardless of party, say they believe Markey is definitely or probably mentally and physically capable of serving six more years. That number is actually up from 34% last fall.

42% of the voters we polled say Markey is definitely not, or probably not, capable of serving another six-year term if elected.

“It may be a sign of realism, but also a sign that, frankly, the Democrats right now aren’t thinking that far down the road, worrying about Ed Markey being in there as Ed Markey, but they’re worrying about having somebody in there who’s a progressive voice,” Smith said.

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