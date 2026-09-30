BOSTON (WHDH) - The results of Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s report on child sexual abuse in the Fall River, Springfield, and Worcester Dioceses of the Catholic Church have been released.

The investigation began in 2019 and looked into the dioceses’ institutional responses and allegations of child sexual abuse. They found that over 270 clergy abused nearly 1,000 children over the course of a century, and investigators say the abuse was intentionally concealed for decades.

The investigation ended without any indictments issued.

According to the Office of the Attorney’s General (AGO), “Though the investigation identified illegal conduct, the conduct either falls outside the relevant statutes of limitations, or took place before legal reforms in 2002 strengthened criminal laws protecting against the reckless endangerment of children and made priests and other clergy mandated reporters of child abuse.”

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