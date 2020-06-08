Retail and restaurants back open at Patriot Place under Phase 2

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurants and retail stores at Patriot Place will begin reopening under strict new guidelines set by the Commonwealth.

“As always, the health and safety of each of our guests and employees is our utmost priority and we continue to seek the guidance of public health and safety officials as we move through the reopening process to create an environment that’s safe for everyone,” said Brian Earley, Vice President and General Manager of Patriot Place.

Beginning Monday, Tavolino will offer outdoor patio seating from Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on weekends from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Restaurants currently offering takeout service and will begin offering outdoor dining later this week include CBS Sporting Club, Scorpion Bar, Six String Grill & Stage and Wormtown Brewery.

Skipjack’s will also be opening for patio dining beginning Tuesday, June 16 from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Alice’s Tearoom, Bar Louie, Blue Fin Lounge, Bytes Restaurant, Cupcake Charlie’s, Dunkin Donuts, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Olive Garden, Red Robin and Saga will continue offering takeout.

The Hilton Garden Inn and the Renaissance Boston Patriot Place Hotel are now open to the general public with the Renaissance offering outdoor dining later this month.

On the retail side, Bass Pro Shops and Off Broadway Shoe are opening up on Monday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Olympia Sports will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Christmas Tree Shops and Vineyard Vines will begin the reopeing process later in the month.

CVS Pharmacy has expanded hours and is open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. Trader Joe’s continues to operate with a senior hour daily from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m., and with regular hours. Petco also remains open daily, and Bed Bath & Beyond is currently open for curbside pickup.

Green Tangerine Spa & Salon and TB12 Sports Therapy Center are open daily for appointments only.

