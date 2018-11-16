Retail marijuana sales to begin next week in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Massachusetts next week at a pair of licensed retail shops, state officials announced Friday.

Cultivate Holdings in Leicester and New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Northampton will start selling marijuana, edibles and other cannabis-based products for recreational use on Tuesday, according to the Cannabis Control Commission.

RELATED: Have questions about purchasing marijuana in Massachusetts? Here’s everything you need to know

“This signal to open retail marijuana establishments marks a major milestone for voters who approved legal, adult-use cannabis in our state,” Commission Chairman Steven J. Hoffman said. “To get here, licensees underwent thorough background checks, passed multiple inspections, and had their products tested, all to ensure public health and safety as this new industry gets up and running. As patrons look forward to visiting Massachusetts stores, we hope they will do their part by first familiarizing themselves with the law and understanding what is required of responsible consumers.”

The commission says the timing of the notice allows retailers to coordinate opening day logistics with their host community, local law enforcement, colleagues, and other essential stakeholders before sales begin.

CDX Analytics, of Salem, and MCR Labs, of Framingham, will serve as independent testing labs for retail shops.

NETA, which also serves as a medical pot dispensary, said in a statement that their opening day hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We will be thrilled to be part of this milestone for Massachusetts when NETA Northampton opens its doors to adults 21-years and older offering legal, safe, regulated cannabis. We at NETA want to thank and congratulate the Cannabis Control Commission, Chair Steven Hoffman, Commissioners Kay Doyle, Jennifer Flanagan, Britte McBride, Shaleen Title, Executive Director Shawn Collins and the entire team at the CCC for their thorough and thoughtful approach that has led to this historic day. We also want to thank the city of Northampton, the Mayor, the Police Chief, the public safety departments, and the community for the support they have provided over these past months of preparation. NETA looks forward to providing legal marijuana to our customers, but we want our patients to know that we will never waiver from our commitment to them and their needs.”

State residents under the age of 21 will not be allowed to purchase marijuana. Customers will also be required to provide a valid driver’s license before entering both shops.

Massachusetts voters legalized recreational marijuana for adults in November 2016.

Friday’s announcement was made in a press release that just happened to be sent out at exactly 4:20 p.m.

Officials shared the following tips for prospective marijuana users:

• It is illegal to use marijuana while operating a vehicle. Adults should make plans for sober transportation when at risk of becoming impaired by marijuana or marijuana products.

• Like alcohol, consumers cannot have an open container of adult-use marijuana or marijuana products in the passenger area of a car while on the road or at a place where the public has access.

• Consuming marijuana or marijuana products in a public place is prohibited, as is smoking marijuana in any area where smoking tobacco is prohibited.

• Per transaction, a retailer cannot sell more than one ounce of marijuana or five grams of marijuana concentrate – which are also the possession limits in Massachusetts – to an individual who is age 21 or older.

• It is unlawful to carry marijuana or marijuana products across state lines or federal borders.

• The impairment effects of edible marijuana may be delayed by two hours or more. Start low, go slow.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)