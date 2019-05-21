Retail marijuana shop gets green light to open in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A retail marijuana shop has been given the green light to open for business in Newton, Massachusetts.

The Cannabis Control Commission issued a notice on Tuesday authorizing Garden Remedies to commence adult-use retail operations as early as Saturday.

Customers must be at least 21 years old to be allowed into the shop at 697 Washington St. A government issued picture ID is required.

Other retail locations in the Bay State include Salem, Pittsfield, Uxbridge, Leicester, Worcester, Easthampton, Northampton, Brookline, Fall River, Lowell, Greenfield, Wareham, Gardner, Williamstown, Hudson, Amherst, and Great Barrington.

