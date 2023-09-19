BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on scene Monday night after a 30-foot retaining wall gave way behind a building on Tremont Street in Brighton.

The scene was active with Boston police and fire personnel responding around 10 p.m. in the area near Oak Square.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

