Retired Auburn music teacher arrested on child rape charges

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A retired music teacher who once worked in the Auburn School District was arrested Wednesday on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery on a child, police said.

Stephen Jaszek, 62, of South Hadley, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Worcester Superior Court for four counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, according to the Auburn Police Department.

The alleged crimes, which were committed within the last ten years, occurred during school hours, police said.

Jaszek is being held without bail pending an arraignment in Worcester Superior Court Thursday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

