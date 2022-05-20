WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former elementary school music teacher convicted of raping a fifth-grade student more than a decade ago was sentenced Friday to up to 20 years in prison.

Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, was sentenced following his conviction last week by a Worcester Superior Court judge in a jury-waived trial of five separate rape charges.

He sexually assaulted the girl in 2009 and 2010 in a classroom at an Auburn elementary school, prosecutors said. The now 23-year-old victim took the stand to testify during the trial.

“This was an egregious case involving an educator abusing a young student,” Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said in a statement. “This sexual assault survivor showed strength and courage while testifying about what she endured.”

Jaszek, who retired in 2014, was arrested in August 2018.

The prosecution asked for 25 to 35 years in prison. The defense sought a 10-year sentence.

Jaszek denied the charges and his attorney said there is no evidence, no eyewitnesses, and his client has never been in any legal trouble.

