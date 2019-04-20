Retired Bruins players hit the ice for charity

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hockey Cares for Kids and Bruins Alumni teamed up for an annual charity hockey game on Saturday aimed at connecting kids with local hockey legends and teaching them life lessons.

The Bruins Alumni team skated their way into the Stoneham Arena to raise money for the nonprofit.

“It’s a great charity that does a lot for kids and sports in New England,” former Bruins winger Rick Middleton said.

The Hockey Cares for Kids team said they were more than ready to take on the pros.

“Just a note to some of the boys over there,” one player said. “Keep your head up, you’re not the only big guy on the ice.”

The Boston Bruins Alumni team plays 26 games around New England each year to raise money for different charities.

